It's been nearly 20 years since Sweet Home Alabama hit theaters in 2002, and some of the stars and supporting players from the film look very different today. Some, on the other hand, look remarkably well-preserved after almost two decades.

Reese Witherspoon starred in Sweet Home Alabama, and the story centered on her character, Melanie Carmichael, a small-town Southern girl who changes her last name from Smooter to Carmichael to hide her small-town roots while she pursues a successful career as a high-class fashion designer in New York. Her character is at the center of the romantic affections of two very different men; her former childhood sweetheart and currently estranged husband, Jake Perry, and her wealthy big-city boyfriend, Andrew Hennings, whose mother, Kate, is the Mayor of New York City.

The charming film features a stellar cast in both lead and supporting roles, including Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Jean Smart, Rhona Mitra and Dakota Fanning.

