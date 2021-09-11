Tanya Tucker Cancels 2021 Tour Dates, Citing Surgery + COVID-19 Concerns

Tanya Tucker has canceled all of her scheduled 2021 tour dates, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her recent hip surgery and promising to return to the road in 2022.

The country icon turned to social media on Friday (Sept. 10) to break the news to her fans, saying that it "pains me to do this" and explaining her underlying concerns.

"With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates," Tucker writes.

"It pains me to do this, but I must keep my fans, band and crew safe," she adds. "I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass."

Tucker announced her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on May 2, consisting of rescheduled dates from her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, as well as a series of new festival and concert appearances.

The veteran country star rescheduled three concerts in July after revealing that she'd been forced to undergo emergency hip surgery, and she subsequently moved four more shows in early August as she recovered. She canceled six more shows in mid-August as she continued to undergo physical therapy before ultimately deciding to scrap the balance of her 2021 tour.

Tucker's announcement does not clarify whether the dates that had been slated for 2020 and 2021 will be rescheduled again for 2022. She does have live dates on the calendar already for 2022; she's slated to perform at Brandi Carlile's 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation event in Mexico in February, and she'll also perform at Stagecoach 2022, which is set for April.

