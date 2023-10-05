The Gatlin Brothers are back, and they're celebrating their long career even as they move into its next phase with their new single, "Amazin' What Just the Right 3 Minutes Can Do."

The new song celebrates the trio's storied career, which includes seven No. 1 hits, 32 Top 40 singles, a Best Country Song Grammy Award for "Broken Lady," ACM Awards, CMA Awards nominations and more. The group consisting of Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin have signed a new deal with CDX Records, and they are excited about launching a new chapter in their career.

"We are excited, grateful and plum tickled about our new friendship with Joe Kelly and the good folks at CDX Records, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship — beginning with what we think is our most important 3 minutes since we released ‘All the Gold in California,’ 45 years ago!" they say in a statement.

Hear the song by clicking below:

The trio was billed as Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers for most of its run, but things have changed as they return with new music.

"We've been singing together for almost 70 years, and we finally figured out who we are," they explain. "We are Larry, Steve & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers!”

"Amazin' What Just the Right 3 Minutes Can Do" is set for release on Friday (Oct. 6), and it's currently available for pre-order via a wide variety of digital music providers.