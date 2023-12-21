The People’s Choice Country Awards Will Return in 2024

The People's Choice Country Awards is coming back for its second year, according to a report from the Tennessean. The country music awards show, which debuted in fall 2023, will once again air from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in September of 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch the PCCAs on Sept. 26, 2024, at 8PM ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Aside from confirmation of the show's return and an air date, no further details are available about the 2024 event. Country quartet Little Big Town hosted the 2023 show, but it's unclear whether they'll be back in 2024.

Jelly Roll was the top winner at last year's show, also beaming in from a Cincinnati tour stop to virtually perform at the event. Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson also had big nights at the 2023 PCCAs, with Wallen winning the most coveted title of the night, the People's Artist of the Year.

The PCCAs encountered some technical difficulties in its first year. After its two-hour broadcast slot, the show ended unfinished and without warning, with half the awards — including the top honor of The People's Artist of 2023 — yet to be handed out. Those winners were announced unceremoniously online instead.

Still, the broadcast produced some significant highlights. For example, Toby Keith returned to the stage for his first televised performance since announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis, and he performed a chilling and poignant rendition of "Don't Let the Old Man In." He also received the People's Icon Award, and his impactful acceptance speech was another highlight of the show.

Though the PCCAs struggled to keep the show running on time, ratings delivered promising results in 2023: Billboard reports that viewership for the show was up 16 percent over the simulcast of the 2022 People's Choice Awards, and that 4.3 million viewers across all platforms watched the 2023 PCCAs, with awards show-related content reaching 25 million across all platforms.

The PCCAs is an extension of the People's Choice Awards, a fan-voted entertainment awards show that's been an institution since 1975. Its new, country-focused branch marks the genre's second fan-voted awards show, after the annual CMT Music Awards. There will be four major country music awards shows in 2024, also including the ACM Awards and the CMA Awards.