Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are ready for their third bundle of joy to arrive. That would be especially Lauren, who seems to have moved into the officially "way uncomfortable" stage of pregnancy.

The 29-year-old shared an update of the pregnancy on social media, posting a video of his wife and her ever-growing belly at the doctor's office. "For the sake of @laur_akins sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week🙌🏼" he captioned the sweet video.

When Thomas, in the video, notes the baby's due date is Feb 3., he then follows that up by asking Lauren what she thinks the baby's date of birth will actually be.

"I hope to God that it's something sooner than Feb. 3," Lauren replies with a laugh (but any mama who's been there knows she's actually not joking).

Prior to Christmas, Thomas surprised his wife by sending her and her best friend on vacation to Key West for a girlfriends' babymoon before the little bundle arrives.

The couple's two daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, are ready to be big sisters. Lauren shared that Willa prays for her sister every night, while both Willa and Ada talk to her belly daily.

This past summer Thomas and Lauren made the big announcement that they were expecting baby no. 3. "Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl," Thomas exclaimed.

This summer, Thomas will be launching his Center Point Road Tour, when the baby will be roughly four and a half months old. The tour features Cole Swindell and Hardy and will conclude in the end of August.