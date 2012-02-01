Top 40 Country Songs – February 2012
It was a tight race for the top song on the Taste of Country Top 40 list for February 2012. On one hand, Toby Keith's 'Red Solo Cup' is seemingly everywhere and selling downloads faster than cold beer at the Super Bowl. However, Luke Bryan's hit 'I Don't Want This Night to End' is topping the charts and also selling a ton of downloads. Also making a push for the top spot this week are Chris Young with his fifth straight chart-topper, 'You,' and Taylor Swift with 'Ours.'
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton make big debuts on the Top 40 list this month, as do Rascal Flatts with 'Banjo.' Plus, find out how far Lauren Alaina's three (and counting) wins on the Taste of Country Showdown moved her up the Top 40. As always, our list is comprised of chart position, sales figures, reader input and Taste of Country staff opinion.
40. Gloriana - '(Kissed You) Good Night''A Thousand Miles Left Behind'
39. The Farm - 'Home Sweet Home'The Farm Inc.
38. Josh Thompson - 'Comin' Around''Change'
37. Trace Adkins - 'Million Dollar View''Proud to Be Here'
36. Eli Young Band - 'Even if It Breaks Your Heart''Life at Best'
35. Kip Moore - 'Somethin' 'Bout a Truck''Drive Me Crazy'
34. Chris Cagle - 'Got My Country On'Back in the Saddle (Deluxe Version)
33. Sara Evans - 'My Heart Can't Tell Me No''Stronger'
32. Faith Hill - 'Come Home''Illusion'
31. Craig Morgan - 'This Ole Boy''This Ole Boy'
30. Casey James - 'Let's Don't Call It a Night''Casey James'
29. Lauren Alaina - 'Georgia Peaches''Wildflower'
28. Tim McGraw - 'Better Than I Used to Be''Emotional Traffic'
27. Billy Currington - 'Like My Dog''Enjoy Yourself'
26. Brantley Gilbert - 'You Don't Know Her Like I Do''Halfway to Heaven'
25. Montgomery Gentry - 'Where I Come From''Rebels on the Run'
24. Rascal Flatts - 'Banjo''Changed'
23. Edens Edge - 'Amen''Edens Edge'
22. David Nail - 'Let It Rain''The Sound of a Million Dreams'
21. Lee Brice - 'A Woman Like You'Hard 2 Love
20. Blake Shelton - 'Drink on It''Red River Blue'
19. Miranda Lambert - 'Over You''Four the Record'
18. Scotty McCreery - 'The Trouble With Girls''Clear as Day'
17. Lady Antebellum - 'Dancin' Away With My Heart''Own the Night'
16. George Strait - 'Love's Gonna Make It Alright''Here for a Good Time'
15. Hunter Hayes - 'Storm Warning''Hunter Hayes'
14. Justin Moore - 'Bait a Hook''Outlaws Like Me'
13. Martina McBride - 'I'm Gonna Love You Through It''Eleven'
12. Zac Brown Band - 'Keep Me in Mind''You Get What You Give'
11. Brad Paisley - 'Camouflage''This is Country Music'
10. Jake Owen - 'Alone With You''Bare Foot Blue Jean Night'
9. Dierks Bentley - 'Home''Home'
8. Keith Urban - 'You Gonna Fly''Get Closer'
7. The Band Perry - 'All Your Life''The Band Perry'
6. Kenny Chesney - 'Reality''Hemingway's Whiskey'
5. Taylor Swift - 'Ours''Speak Now'
4. Eric Church - 'Drink in My Hand''Chief'
3. Chris Young - 'You''Neon'
2. Toby Keith - 'Red Solo Cup''Clancy's Tavern'
1. Luke Bryan - 'I Don't Want This Night to End''Tailgates and Tanlines'