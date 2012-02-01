Top 40 Country Songs – February 2012

It was a tight race for the top song on the Taste of Country Top 40 list for February 2012. On one hand, Toby Keith's 'Red Solo Cup' is seemingly everywhere and selling downloads faster than cold beer at the Super Bowl. However, Luke Bryan's hit 'I Don't Want This Night to End' is topping the charts and also selling a ton of downloads. Also making a push for the top spot this week are Chris Young with his fifth straight chart-topper, 'You,' and Taylor Swift with 'Ours.'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton make big debuts on the Top 40 list this month, as do Rascal Flatts with 'Banjo.' Plus, find out how far Lauren Alaina's three (and counting) wins on the Taste of Country Showdown moved her up the Top 40. As always, our list is comprised of chart position, sales figures, reader input and Taste of Country staff opinion.

