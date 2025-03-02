Top Grocery Chain Hit With Giant Class-Action Lawsuit – Here’s What I Know

If you're hopping in the truck and heading to the grocery store this week, you might want to check this out before you hit the check out line.

Publix -- one of America's largest grocery chains, according to Gourmet Pro -- has just been slapped with a large class action lawsuit. According to Supermarketnews.com, a customer in Florida has accused the chain of artificially inflating prices at checkout.

What does that mean exactly?

The lawsuit, filed by Wendy Koutouzis of Florida, claims that Publix sometimes used a higher weight than the one printed on the package when it came to calculating the price of certain meats, cheeses, and other items at checkout.

The customer alleges that the package of deli meat or cheese she picked up had a clear price per pound, as well as a sticker stating how much that exact package weighed. But that weight then varied upon scanning at checkout, thus inflating the price.

For example, Koutouzis says that one package of pork tenderloins was listed on its label as weighing 2.83 pounds, but at the register, the price was calculated using a weight of 3.96 pounds, according to the self-checkout screen.

Koutouzis has receipts -- literally -- for more allegations. She says this has happened to her on multiple occasions, and is now working with top-rated law firm The Russo Firm to seek justice.

But wait, there's more...

Koutouzis also claims Publix "regularly" keeps previous-week sale signs posted even though the discounts have expired. So while you think that you might be getting, say, a sale-priced tomato, that might not be the case when it comes to check out time.

Koutouzis also is alleging that Publix regularly posts incorrect pricing for baby formula, displaying a lower price per ounce on the shelves than the price paid at the checkout.

These are some bold accusations being thrown around, if true, this could spark an even larger investigation into other Publix locations as well.

It's important to note that SupermarketNews.com says that they have reached out to Publix for comment, but have yet to hear back.

