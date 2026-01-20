Tucker Zimmerman, a cult hero of the folk genre, died in a house fire with his wife Marie-Claire Lambert on Saturday (Jan. 17), according to WKYC.

He was 84 years old at the time of his death (no age was immediately available for Lambert.) The couple had been married for 50 years.

How Did Tucker Zimmerman Die?

Producer Tony Visconti, who worked with Zimmerman for much of his career, shared the news on Facebook on Jan. 18, stating that Zimmerman's son Quanah Zimmerman told him that the singer and his wife "perished in a house fire yesterday."

American Songwriter reports that residents of Zimmerman's neighborhood in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, Liège — a municipality in Belgium — notified authorities after seeing the house ablaze.

Tragically, first responders were unable to save the singer and his wife.

Who Was Tucker Zimmerman?

Born in San Francisco, Calif. in 1941, Zimmerman played violin growing up and studied music theory and composition in college. In the mid-1960s, he moved to Rome to continue his studies after being awarded a Fulbright scholarship.

He released his first album, Ten Songs, in 1968 and became a prominent member of the folk music movement, garnering comparisons to Bob Dylan and praise from superstars such as David Bowie.

He also wrote novels, short stories and poems and composed music for movies and orchestras. Most recently, Zimmerman released an album called Dance of Love in 2024 that was produced by indie band Big Thief, who also collaborated on the music of the project.

Zimmerman met Marie-Claire Lambert in 1967 while studying in Rome. At the time, she was working at the Belgian embassy. Their love story spanned decades, and Zimmerman credited her for standing by his side "thru thick and thin, storms and calm weather, rain, ice and heat waves," according to a biography listed on his website.

"Without her I would be nowhere in this world except six-feet under," he wrote. "Her love for me and her faith in what I do is beyond belief. She is my guide. She is my muse. She is my driver."

Remembering Tucker Zimmerman

In addition to their son Quanah, Zimmerman and Lambert leave behind two young grandchildren.

In his social media tribute, Visconti remembered Zimmerman as a "master musician" whose work was "biting and revolutionary." He also said that Zimmerman was "one of my oldest friends."

"If you haven't heard Tucker's music, it was like a very dark version of Bob Dylan," Visconti wrote at the conclusion of his remembrance. "I'm all choked up."