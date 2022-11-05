Tyler Hubbard Reveals Cover Art, Track List for Debut Solo Album

Tyler Hubbard has unveiled the title, cover art and track list for his highly anticipated solo debut album, Tyler Hubbard. Co-produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the 18-track record will drop on Jan. 27, 2023.

“I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the foundation for what’s to come down the road,” says the EMI Records Nashville artist, who also co-wrote every song on his musically diverse LP. “I’m really proud of this music, and first and foremost excited for everyone to get to know me.”

Hubbard’s full-length album will include his hit debut single “5 Foot 9” and all of the songs from his Dancin’ in the Country EP, as well as the earlier-released tracks “35’s” and “Way Home.” “5 Foot 9” has amassed nearly 190 million global streams, and currently sits at No. 2 on the Mediabase Country chart.

Hubbard has been busy all fall out serving as direct opener for the U.S. leg of Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour, which concluded on Nov. 4 in Minnesota.

The Florida Georgia Line member is slated to take the 56th Annual CMA Awards stage as a presenter on Wednesday (Nov. 9). He will make his Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist on Friday (Nov. 11).

Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album is currently available for pre-order and pre-save.

tyler-hubbard-solo-album-cover-art

Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard Track List:

1. "Dancin’ in the Country" (Tyler Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)

2. "5 Foot 9" (Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

3. "Baby Gets Her Lovin’" * (Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith)

4. "Everybody Needs a Bar" (Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zach Kale)

5. "Me for Me" (Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett)

6. "Tough" (Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Bebe Rexha)

7. "I’m The Only One" (Tyler Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)

8. "She Can" (Tyler Hubbard, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

9. "Small Town Me" (Tyler Hubbard, Chris LaCorte)

10. "Inside and Out" (Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)

11. "Out This Way" (Tyler Hubbard, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller)

12. "By the Way" (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

13. "Paradise" (Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Clawson, Zach Kale)

14. "How Red" (Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert, Tofer Brown)

15. "35’s" (Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Tyler)

16. "Leave Me Alone" (Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Gorley, Benjamin Johnson)

17. "Miss My Daddy" (Tyler Hubbard)

18. "Way Home" (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

*Produced by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Jesse Frasure