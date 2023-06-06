Zac Brown made a special appearance on stage during Dave Matthews Band's show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on May 26. The Zac Brown Band frontman joined the band for a rendition of Bob Dylan's 1967 hit "All Along the Watchtower."

"This good friend of ours happened to be coming to the show," Matthews tells the crowd in the video below. "And then we said, 'Well, if you're coming, would you please bring your axe and come sing with us?'"

"This is one of the greatest bands of all time up here, ladies and gentlemen," Brown gushes after being welcomed to the stage. "Some of my heroes."

It's not the first time the two bands have collided on stage, nor is it the first time they covered Dylan's hit together: Brown joined Dave Matthews Band during a 2012 tour stop in Duluth, Ga. It was a roaring performance for the audience and a special one for Brown, who is from the Atlanta area, close to Duluth.

Zac Brown Band's Upcoming Shows

Brown and company will return to the road this month on their 2023 From the Fire Tour. The trek will launch on June 30 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and dance across the nation before closing with back-to-back shows at Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla., Nov. 3-4. The band will be joined by various guests along the way: King Calaway, Marcus King and Tenille Townes.

ZBB are also scheduled for several festivals throughout the summer. Their appearances include headlining the 2023 Faster Horses Festival alongside Luke Bryan and Shania Twain in Brookline, Mich., and Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisc. with Eric Church and Zach Bryan.