Get Your Booze on With a Swig of This Festive Egg Nog

There are people who love egg nog and then there are people who hate egg nog. And then, there are those special people who don’t like egg nog without some sort of liquor in it.

Those are our people.

With the holiday season now upon us, chances are that some people are going to find it a necessity to be sipping on some boozy egg nog in the coming days.

National Egg Nog Day is Tuesday (Dec. 24.) Isn't that reason enough?

But how do you make it? How much liquor do you put in? Don’t you worry – we've got you covered. Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, making Boozy Egg Nog is quite easy. Buy some already made egg nog, throw some RumChata in there and throw in a cinnamon stick.

Done.

Now if the holidays have you feeling extra fancy, you can in fact make everything by scratch, courtesy of ingredients including egg yolks, sugar and heavy cream.

Whichever way makes you happy.

You do you.

BOOZY EGG NOG

Ingredients:

For the cinnamon-sugar rim:

1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

For the egg nog:

5 egg yolks

1/3 c. sugar

2 c. milk

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 c. heavy cream

1 c. Rumchata

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Directions:

Make cinnamon-sugar rim: Combine cinnamon and sugar on a shallow plate. Moisten the rim of each glass with water and dip into the cinnamon sugar. Set aside. Make egg nog: In a large saucepan, whisk egg yolks and sugar to combine. Add milk, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla, and turn on heat to medium-low. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Do not boil. (If using a candy thermometer, the mixture should reach 160 degrees F.) Remove from heat, stirring in heavy cream and RumChata. Refrigerate until chilled. When ready to serve, pour into cups and sprinkle with additional nutmeg. Garnish with cinnamon sticks if desired.