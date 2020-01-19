Bourbon Bacon Popcorn Will Make Your Taste Buds Very Happy

Popcorn: You have been eating it since you were just a little kid in a grimy booster seat at the movie theater. And sure, through the years, you have likely spiced things up when it comes to your popcorn experience—via new seasonings and such. But really, do you need to go so far as adding liquor to this all-American treat?

Why, yes...yes you do!

In honor of National Popcorn Day on Sunday (Jan. 19) we present you with Bourbon Bacon Popcorn. Borrowed from our friends at AskMen.com, this wildly yummy recipe utilizes two of our favorite ‘B’ words (bourbon and bacon, natch).

Of course, there are other ingredients necessary to make this popcorn truly go off the charts in the taste department. You are going to need sugar and butter and corn syrup and vanilla and sea salt and baking soda…and yes, that’s a lot of ingredients for a good ole bowl of popcorn.

But believe us when we tell you – it will be worth it with every kernel you devour!

BOURBON BACON POPCORN

Ingredients:

7 cups popped popcorn

4-6 strips chopped and cooked bacon

1/2 c, sugar

6 T. butter

Corn syrup

1/3 c. bourbon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 c. sea salt

1/4 tsp. Baking Soda

Directions:

First, toss popcorn into a bowl, along with the chopped and cooked bacon. Mix the sugar, corn syrup and butter in a saucepan on medium heat. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add in sea salt, baking soda, vanilla extract and bourbon. Stir.

Preheat the oven to 250 F, then mix the popcorn and bacon with the bourbon sauce. Spread evenly over parchment paper, and toss in the oven. Remove after 15 minutes and let the popcorn cool down. Break it apart and serve.