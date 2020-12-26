We didn’t think Brett Young’s daughter Presley could get much cuter, but we were wrong. She upped her level of adorable immeasurably as she walked around her house in her new "Dada dress" in a recently posted Instagram video.

“She started pulling shirts off of my closet shelf and saying, 'Dada! Dada!'" Young’s wife Taylor writes on Instagram alongside the sweet video of Presley dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with pics of her famous daddy. “I realized she found this shirt at the very bottom of a stack and then attempted to put it on. She was so proud of the new Dada dress she found.”

Judging by posts from her parents, 1-year-old Presley is a daddy’s girl through and through. Back in September, Taylor shared a video of their daughter recognizing Young’s face on a plaque hanging on their wall.

Young has been enjoying some unexpected time with his family in 2020, as live music has largely been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the singer recently released his version of the tried-and-true Christmas classic “Silver Bells,” which he originally performed on Thanksgiving as part of the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Aside from ‘Silver Bells' being one of the most well-known classic Christmas songs, its specifically always been one of my favorites,” Young said in a recent press release. "I think a song that's able to lend itself to so many different versions is a special thing and this one seems to be extremely versatile. Also, it just makes me happy when it comes on and that’s what Christmas is all about.”