Bunnie Xo Didn’t Tell Jelly Roll About Her Shockingly Exotic New Purchase

Most fans already know that Bunnie Xo has been steadily growing the animal population on the property she shares with country superstar husband Jelly Roll. Cows, donkeys and pigs are just a few of the animals that call the Roll family farm home.

But apparently, Bunnie's working on bringing home a couple of even more unconventional farm animals — and Jelly has no idea.

The Dumb Blonde podcaster and social media personality posted video to social media on Tuesday (April 29), revealing that she's seriously considering adopting a couple of giraffes.

The video shows her feeding the animals, who reach over the barrier of their enclosures to accept her treats.

"Little does my hubby kno, I've already applied for a permit to rescue two of these & bring them home," she wrote in the video, adding, "What should we name them?"

Jelly seems to have been on board with all of Bunnie's animal additions thus far. He has a special connection to a mini-donkey named Donkey; he was even the one who made the choice to keep the Shrek-inspired name the animal had when he arrived at the farm.

But a donkey is one thing, and a giraffe is quite another.

Unlike more conventional farm livestock, exotic animals like giraffes require some extra paperwork if you want to keep them on your personal property.

ExoticAnimalsForSale.Net seems to discourage the idea of personal giraffe adoption pretty strongly, since they are both very large and also pretty rare in the United States.

They also need a lot of room to roam, since these animals can run up to about 37 miles per hour over a short distance.

Many states outright restrict personal giraffe ownership or require special permits in order to adopt one.

But Jelly and Bunnie live in Tennessee, where giraffes are listed as Class III wildlife. That means you don't need any special permits to adopt one, except for any permits that may be required by the Department of Agriculture.

Plus, according to Bunnie's post, these particular giraffes are "rescues" — meaning that they wouldn't be purchased from a breeder, but rather obtained from an animal sanctuary or other organization dedicated to removing animals from unhealthy situations. Everyone knows Jelly's got a heart for underdogs, so it's hard to imagine him turning away anyone — even a 20-foot-tall giraffe — in need of a home.

It's also worth noting that Jelly himself seems pretty onboard with the idea of adopting exotic pets, even when Bunnie's not around to steer him in that direction. He recently met a baby monkey, and even though he joked that Bunnie would force him to adopt it if she'd been there, his behavior toward the adorable little animal definitely made it seem like he was tempted to take it home.

A monkey is likely not in Jelly and Bunnie's future, though, since most primates are Class I wildlife under Tennessee code. That means that the couple would have to open up a zoo if they wanted to adopt one for their farm.