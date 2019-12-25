Having a white Christmas is a tad overrated. However, White Christmas Margaritas are not.

They are just so, so good!

Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, White Christmas Margaritas are the perfect refreshment for all those looking for a little holiday buzz, whether there is snow on the ground or not! Made with coconut milk and tequila, this drink is the ultimate way to get a little more jolly in your step this holiday season.

That is, as long as you are not driving the sleigh ... or anything else, for that matter.

Another cool thing about this frothy drink is that it is totally Instagram-worthy. Make it pretty with a lime wedge, sanding sugar and cranberries and prepare for a plethora of likes on your page this Christmas.

Not a big drinker? No worries. Try this one without the tequila. We can’t promise it will be as good as the alcoholic version, but at least you will look like you are having fun.

Here’s a toast to Christmas 2019! Enjoy every moment, everyone!

WHITE CHRISTMAS MARGARITAS

Ingredients

1 (14-oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk

12 oz. silver tequila

8 oz. triple sec

1/2 c. lime juice

2 c. ice

1 lime, sliced into rounds for garnish

Lime wedge, for rimming glass

Sanding sugar, for rimming glass

Cranberries, for garnish

Directions

Combine coconut milk, tequila, triple sec, lime juice and ice in a blender. Blend until smooth. Rim glasses with lime wedge and dip in sanding sugar. Pour into glass and garnish with lime and cranberries. Serve.