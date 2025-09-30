58 Million Pounds of Corn Dogs Recalled After Wood Found in Batter

Corn dogs are a Southern staple — easy to grab, beloved by kids, and commonly found at both family get-togethers and school cafeterias.

But this week, millions of families are being urged to check their freezers.

Hillshire Brands has issued a sweeping recall of more than 58 million pounds of State Fair and Jimmy Dean corn dog products after reports of wood fragments embedded in the batter.

The tainted corn dogs have already left several people injured — and the recall has far-reaching implications for homes, schools, and even the military.

Wood in the Batter — and Injuries Reported

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the issue involves “extraneous material contamination,” specifically pieces of wood that somehow made their way into the product during manufacturing.

An internal investigation by Hillshire found that wooden sticks entered the production process too early, before the batter was applied — embedding splinters directly into the food.

So far, there have been multiple complaints and at least five injuries reported. The company says it is acting “out of an abundance of caution” to prevent any further harm.

Massive Scope — Schools and Military Impacted

This isn’t just about what’s sitting in your freezer. The recalled items were sold nationwide and also shipped to school districts and Department of Defense facilities across the U.S.

Affected products were manufactured between March 17 and September 26, 2025, and carry the establishment numbers EST-582 or P-894.

It’s a shake-up that’s forcing institutions to rethink food safety protocols — even for the most routine meals.

What to Do Now — and What Comes Next

Consumers are urged to check their packaging immediately and either discard the affected products or return them to the store.

A full list of recalled items is available through the USDA (and found here).

Hillshire Brands has emphasized that this is an isolated incident, and no other State Fair or Jimmy Dean products are affected.