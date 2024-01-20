Kenny Chesney has just released a great new video for his current single, "Take Her Home."

The country superstar is up against competition from several other new clips. Shannon LaBrie has a new video out this week for her song, "A Thousand Hairline Cracks," and Cody Johnson has a new video for "The Painter," while Alisan Porter has also dropped a new clip for her latest song, "See in the Dark."

Whey Jennings returns to the Top 10 this week with his video for "Old Country Song," while Walker Hayes jumps into the countdown at No. 9 with "Fancy Like Christmas" and Wade Bowen rounds out the Top 10 with his video for "Cowboy Kid."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.