A country legend got married for a fourth time, while several newcomers are getting close to their first. This list of country stars who became engaged or got married in 2023 proves love is age-blind.

Hank Williams Jr.'s wedding in September was the biggest shocker, but he's not the only artist on this list to find love late!

2023 was light on love, with only a dozen or so official couplings listed below. The most recent is still a question mark, but we're going to take their silence (along with the evidence) as confirmation.

Williams, age 74, is the oldest newlywed on this list, but he's not the only star with a bit of gray in his hair. Ty Herndon, 61, and Kristin Chenoweth, 55, also got hitched to their respective partners this year. So too did 62-year-old Billy Ray Cyrus!

Scroll down for all the details and links to the original news stories. Immediately after this year-end list you'll find one that features all of the country couples who became pregnant or had babies in 2023. At least one artist makes both lists!

Country Stars Who Got Married or Engaged in 2023 It was a good year for love for these 11 country couples. Find out which stars got engaged or married in 2023. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes