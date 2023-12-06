Dallas star Patrick Duffy's gorgeous Oregon ranch is going up for auction, and pictures show a stunning property surrounded by more than 300 acres of unspoiled nature.

Duffy and his wife and family owned the gorgeous property just outside of Medford, Ore., for more than three decades. The actor listed the massive rural estate for $14 million in early 2023 before dropping his asking price to $11 million. The property still did not sell.

Now, according to the Robb Report, Duffy's ranch will go on the auction block from Dec. 7 until Dec. 14, in an auction with no set reserve. Initial bids are expected to range from $3 million to $5 million.

The property consists of 9 separate parcels, including two separate homes and two guest cabins. The main house is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,690-square-foot lodge-style home on 79 riverfront acres that includes upper-end amenities, including an art gallery, a walkway to a spa cabin and wine cave, a pool house, a large garden, 100 acres of irrigated ground and a 2-acre recreation/irrigation pond.

Duffy played Bobby Ewing on the iconic drama Dallas during the show's run from 1978-1991, and reprised the role in a reboot of the show that began in 2012. His wife of more than four decades, ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser, died in 2017 after battling cancer, and in 2020, he began an unexpected new relationship with actress Linda Purl, who played Richie Cunningham's girlfriend Gloria on Happy Days in a small appearance in 1974, then returned to the show from 1982-1983 in the featured role of Fonzie's girlfriend, Ashley Pfister.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Patrick Duffy's Oregon ranch, and keep scrolling to see inside the homes of his fellow Dallas stars Larry Hagman and Linda Gray, as well as pictures of the cast of Dallas today.

