Dan + Shay's collection of soul-stirring romantic ballads just got an expansion with their new song, “For the Both of Us.”

Unlike most wedding tunes that spotlight the bride-to-be, “For the Both of Us” finds the narrator directly addressing his future father-in-law as he promises to treat his daughter well.

“I know that you loved her first / But for better or worse / I'll treat her like you prayed that I would / When she's all dressed in white and you're giving her away / For the rest of my life / You can trust when I say,” Shay Mooney sings empathetically over delicate piano keys, drumbeats and strings before Dan Smyers, who co-wrote the track with Andy Albert and Jordan Reynolds, arrives to harmonize.

“I'm in love with your daughter / And I've been since the first time I saw her / I'll ask her the question / If you give your blessing / When she takes my hand you can trust / I'll love her enough for the both of us,” Dan + Shay render with ardent sincerity in the emotionally charged chorus.

While the duo may have changed things up in August with the spirited “We Should Get Married,” “For the Both of Us” finds them returning to — and once again shining in — their beloved balladeer roles.

“For the Both of Us” is the latest advance track from Dan + Shay’s new album, Bigger Houses, dropping Sept. 15.

Of the LP, Smyers says, “Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused, but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded. Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I'll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Fans can preview Bigger Houses now with its title track, “We Should Get Married,” “Always Gonna Be,” “Heartbreak on the Map” and lead single, “Save Me the Trouble."