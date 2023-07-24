Shay Mooney Reveals His Grandmother Beverly Has Died

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney revealed his "Granny Mooney" has died. The singer's grandmother Beverly Mooney died last week at 79, leaving behind a long legacy.

Beverly Mooney's obituary lists 11 grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, as well as four kids and her husband of 64 years — the Rev. Willie Mooney — who will be sending her off later this week. The Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith, Ark. shares that she lived in Van Buren, Ark. and died on Thursday (July 20).

Shay Mooney is scheduled to be a pallbearer at the funeral on Wed. (July 26).

"Hearing the news," Mooney said during an appearance on Today last week, referring to the death of Tony Bennett, "I gotta give a shoutout. My grandma also passed away this morning. Her and Tony are up there in heaven just absolutely killing it."

"She was an absolute angel and she believed in the message of this song "Bigger Houses." This one definitely goes up to her."

"Bigger Houses" is the title track from the next Dan + Shay album, due Sept. 15. It was one of three new songs released on Friday, including "Heartbreak On the Map" and "Save Me the Trouble," their new radio single that debuted just outside the Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The news continues a very up-and-down time in Mooney's life. While he and Dan Smyers are readying what they say is their best album to date, they're also admitting they nearly broke up 18 months ago.

June's news that they'd be coaches on The Voice next spring came days before his sister Gabrielle shared the severity of her life-saving brain surgery.

Additionally, both look much different than they did during their last album cycle. Smyers has chopped his long hair, while Mooney has lost a significant amount of weight.