Dennis Quaid’s ‘Fallen’ Tops the Christian/Gospel Albums Chart in Its First Week

Actor and musician Dennis Quaid is making major waves on the charts with his new faith-based project, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners.

In its first week out, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart. Fallen had a landmark first week on the Billboard Top 200 Christian/Gospel chart, too: It landed in the Top 15.

The follow-up to 2018's Out of the Box album — a project that wasn't explicitly gospel music, but rather a catch-all collection of American standards — Fallen is a collection of gospel standards as well as some originals. It centers around Quaid's lifelong relationship with his faith: How it informed his childhood and upbringing, and how it was tested during his experiences with addiction and recovery.

"I always identified as a Christian. Even when I was addicted, I was still praying," Quaid says of the project, according to Forbes. "When you're addicted to cocaine you can't get any sleep and I would scream at God at night, making promises I couldn't keep, and asking him to take this away. But I was trying to do things my own way. We try different things to fill that hole inside us whether through money or fame or sex or drugs or whatever. I was on that path, and it wasn’t until I got off cocaine that I actually began developing a personal relationship with Jesus.”

Quaid further details the evolution of his relationship with Jesus in an early-August interview with People, sharing how his faith has now led him to the happiest point in his life to date.

