Duane "Dog" Chapman turned to social media to remember his late wife, Beth, for Mother's Day, sharing a sweet picture from Mother's Day in 2018.

In the photo, Beth is sitting in the spa on a boat on the water, wearing flowers in her hair and smiling into the camera. The shot looks like it might have been taken in her beloved Hawaii, where the couple maintained one of their two residences.

"Mother’s Day 2018 !!! Love you miss you Beth," the Dog the Bounty Hunter star writes to accompany the photo.

Beth Chapman died on June 26, 2019, after battling cancer off and on for several years. She was 51 years old.

Duane Chapman drew headlines when he later engaged in a romance with family friend Moon Angell that his daughter, Lyssa, disapproved of in public. Chapman denied the relationship, but made more headlines when he offered a fake marriage proposal on Dr. Oz.

His family appear to approve of Chapman's new love interest, however. Recently he's been sharing photos of his new girlfriend, Francie Frane. 67-year-old Chapman met 51-year-old Frane when he called to ask if her husband could do some yard work for him. She told him that her husband had died just months before Beth Chapman's death, and that conversation led them to a new friendship that sparked their relationship.

In typical Duane Chapman style, he's not holding back. He proposed marriage to Frane recently, just months after they began dating, and he announced on May 4 that they plan to marry when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over. He hopes to include his fans in the festivities in some way, he adds.

