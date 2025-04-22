‘Duck Dynasty': Uncle Phil + His Wife Are Finally Back Together Again!

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson just can't catch a break over the past several months, as he's experienced one setback after another in a period of declining health.

But finally, Uncle Phil is getting the "morale" boost he's been so desperately needing: He's been reunited with his wife, fellow series star Miss Kay.

The couple's son Jase Robertson shared the news in an episode of the Duck Dynasty family's Unashamed podcast, explaining that while his mom and dad are both still receiving care in a facility, they're now together in their own room.

"[He's] helping her morale and she's helping his morale. 'Cause he's been so much calmer since she came back in," Jase says.

This reunion isn't something the family takes for granted, since both the elder Robertsons have been in very fragile health recently.

Phil and Kay Robertson have suffered an array of health setbacks over the years.

Phil is battling Alzheimer's disease, a blood disorder and fractured vertebrae in his back.

Kay suffered a "severe" fall earlier this year, resulting in a cut on her leg that got infected.

She underwent surgery to address the initial fall, and was hospitalized in the aftermath as she battled infection. During this time, Jase has said, the family feared she might die. Fortunately, though, her health improved.

"We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it," Jase said. "That's what it seemed like in the moment. It seemed close there."

Now, though, Jase says that having his parents together has shown dramatic positive change for both of them.

"They're in a facility where there are other people. But they have their own little private room, you know, it's great," he continued. "And so they're helping each other and so that's been positive."

But there is one new "challenge," he adds: The family has been getting a little rowdy, and even bothering their neighbors at the care facility.

"During this process we're now able to have visitors," Jase says, noting that the family — including the kids — have been able to come see Phil and Kay in their room. The couple's individual groups of friends have also been paying them visits.

"The challenge has been, we have so many people coming up there that we're being disruptive," he adds. "We'll have to address that."