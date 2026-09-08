Ernest promises his fans that he'll be back soon after taking a break from the spotlight and touring with Ella Langley on her Dandelion Tour.

Ernest Says He Was "Lost" Before Taking a Break

On Aug. 31, the singer-songwriter announced on social media that he would be taking a step back from the road in order to "get myself and my priorities back in order."

He admitted that touring had been dragging him down "in a bad way," but he was looking forward to coming back stronger.

A check-in on his social media on Monday (Sept. 7) found him in a better place, and he thanked his fans for their understanding.

"Just checking in to say thank you for all the love and support..." he writes. "Bottom line is I was LOST... I recon I still am... but the search is on... And that's new to me."

Ernest Is Spending Time with God During His Break from Touring

Similar to Langley, who took a break in August of 2025 to re-center herself, Ernest is spending time with the man upstairs. He says his faith is something he grew up on, but he "got a bit burnt out on it all.

"If anything, through this time, I am really starting to touch back in with my relationship with God," he says in the post. "Growing up in the church / Christian school, I would say I got a bit burnt out on it all."

"I have spent far too long relying on my own (dumba--) way and thinking I can outsmart my better judgement... That's not the case," he continues. "I don't have many answers at all... But I do know where it's starting... A dialogue with something greater than ME."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

He concluded his lengthy update noting that the people around him deserve him at his best and he is dedicated to "taking this time to dig and discover."

Country Stars Who Have Canceled Shows Or Even Whole Tours

2026 has had its share of show cancelations and postponements.

In some cases, entire tours have been scrapped. While some have been due to injuries or illnesses, there has been a rise in artists taking time to take care of their mental health.

Ernest joins a list of artists including Randall King, Jake Worthington and Justin Moore who have chosen to get themselves in a better place before taking on the stresses of being on the road.