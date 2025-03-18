FDA Issues Major Mac + Cheese Recall — Could Be Deadly

The FDA has issued a recall for macaroni and cheese bites that are sold exclusively at Whole Foods.

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC of San Antonio, Texas, is recalling its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese because they may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients.

While that might not seem like a big deal to some, for others who have egg or meat allergies, this could prove to be deadly if ingested.

The way that C.H. Guenther & Son and the FDA found out about the issue is from a consumer who bought them, bit into one, and noticed it was filled with meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite at all.

This is not the first time even this year that this has happened.

A Jan. 9 notice informed customers that the Food and Safety Inspection Service had issued a public health alert for a chicken empanada product sold at select Walmart stores nationwide due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The recalled Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide.

Here's what you are looking for on the label:

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

UPC Code: 99482499709

Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 - 3/11/2025

These are still the early stages of this recall, but as of Tuesday morning (March 18), there have been no illnesses reported from this mishap, and the company hopes to have caught it early enough to stop anyone from consuming the bites who is allergic.

If you have these macaroni and cheese bites in your freezer, you should bring them back to Whole Foods for a refund.

