Fox News Star Sean Hannity Selling Staggering $13.75 Million New York Estate Amid Move to Florida — See Inside! [Pictures]
Sean Hannity is selling his jaw-dropping estate in New York amid his move to Florida, and pictures show a stunningly luxurious property.
How Much Is Sean Hannity Asking for His New York Estate?
Hannity is asking for $13.75 million for his 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 10,674-square-foot mansion, which sits on 6.22 beautiful, very private waterfront acres in Centre Island, N.Y.
According to online property sites, that asking price breaks down to $1,288 per square foot and a monthly payment of $93,938.
The top-of-the-line estate includes the highest-end amenities:
- A gourmet kitchen.
- A sunny breakfast nook with sweeping views.
- A vast living room that offers seamless transitions to an outdoor terrace.
- A primary suite with dual walk-in closets, a sitting area and a "spa-like" bathroom.
- Meticulous landscaping.
- 500 feet of bay frontage and an 81-foot private dock.
Why Did Sean Hannity Move to Florida?
In early January 2024, the 62-year-old host of Fox News' Hannity announced he had fulfilled his long-expressed intention to leave New York and relocate permanently to Florida, where he had acquired a luxurious $5.3 million townhouse in April 2021.
READ MORE: See Inside Country Stars' Biggest Homes
“If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening now to do this for quite a while,” Hannity said during The Sean Hannity Show from his new studio in Florida (quote via The Wrap). “But we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida.
“I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye," Hannity added.
Who Holds the Listing on Sean Hannity's New York Estate?
Shawn Elliott and Zach Elliott from Nest Seekers LLC hold the listing on Hannity's spectacular New York estate.
Where Can I See Pictures of Sean Hannity's House in New York?
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning homes of more stars of Fox News.
