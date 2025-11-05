Not So Sweet: Häagen-Dazs Recalls Popular Ice Cream Bars Over Allergy Danger

If you’ve stocked up on frozen treats lately, it might be time to check your freezer.

Häagen-Dazs has issued a limited voluntary recall of one of its most popular desserts after a batch was found to contain undeclared wheat, posing a serious risk for those with allergies.

On Monday (Nov. 3), the FDA announced the recall for Häagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars, explaining that the product could cause life-threatening reactions in people with wheat allergies or sensitivities.

A Serious Allergy Warning

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA said in its advisory.

The recall applies to:

Six-count packages

Batch code: LLA519501

Best By: Jan. 31, 2027

Where Were They Sold?

The recalled bars were sold at Kroger and Giant Eagle stores across multiple states.

Kroger locations in 29 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Giant Eagle stores in: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

No other Häagen-Dazs products are impacted by the recall.

What Went Wrong?

In a statement, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, the U.S. distributor of Häagen-Dazs, said the problem likely happened during production.

“We believe products containing wheat were repacked into the incorrect packaging at the beginning of a production run,” the company said. “Our investigation is ongoing.”

As of now, no illnesses have been reported.

What To Do If You Have It

If you have the recalled product and have a wheat allergy or sensitivity, do not eat it. Instead, you can safely dispose of it, or return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

For any questions, customers can contact Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream at: dreyers@casupport.com.