It’s a new year with new goals. And chances are, you can’t wait to get started on your year of healthy eating and smarter choices. But first, you need to handle your New Year's Eve hangover.

And Hangover Hash Browns certainly can’t hurt.

Borrowed from our friends at The Wolfe Pit, Hangover Hash Browns is the perfect dish to help settle that cranky stomach of yours. Well, sort of. Granted, a meal that includes everything from breakfast sausage to whole milk to Worcestershire sauce is certainly going to make an impact on your digestive system.

But yet, it’s a proven fact that a robust meal like this can help soak up all that leftover alcohol from the night before. So give it a try and then take a nap.

You can always start eating better tomorrow.

HANGOVER HASH BROWNS

Sausage Gravy Ingredients

1 lb. Breakfast Sausage

6 Cups Whole Milk

1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour

1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper

Sausage Gravy Directions

In a large skillet, brown the sausage over medium heat.

Do not drain fat, it's needed to make the gravy.

Add the flour to the sausage and grease, stir in until incorporated and continue to cook 2-3 minutes to cook the rawness out of the flour.

Stir in 2 cups of milk and continue to stir until thickened.

Add another 2 cups of milk and continue to stir until thickened.

Finally add the remaining 2 cups of milk, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce.

Bring to a low simmer, stir until thickened and serve immediately. If you leave it on the heat too long it will break the gravy.

Hash Browns Ingredients

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

4 Large Russet Potatoes (peeled and cubed)

1 Cup Bell Pepper (chopped)

1 Cup Onion (chopped)

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper

1 tsp. Granulated Garlic

Hash Browns Directions

Add oil to a large heavy skillet over medium high heat.

Add potatoes and spread out into an even layer and let cook for 5 minutes. DO NOT touch the potatoes for 5 minutes. They need to form a crust. If you bother them, they will turn to mush.

Repeat this process 3 more times for a total of 20 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through.

Add bell pepper, onion, salt, pepper and garlic.

Continue to cook 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender crisp.

Plating Directions

Add hash browns to a large plate



Top with shredded cheese



Pour over sausage gravy



Top off with two fried eggs or eggs cooked to your liking