Hulk Hogan's Florida mansion has sold for just under $6 million, and his daughter Brooke called the sale the "saddest ending I've ever known."

Brooke says that the home — which is full of family memories — was essentially offloaded for profit. She had fiery words for those involved in selling the home, saying that she believed they exploited the property the same way they did her father when he was alive.

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"You know who TF you are," she wrote in a social media post that went scorched earth on some unnamed members of Hulk Hogan's circle.

Brooke Hogan, Instagram Brooke Hogan, Instagram

Brooke and her dad had a complicated relationship, and they were ultimately estranged for the final two years of his life.

She opted to remove herself from his will and did not attend funeral services, and she has frequently expressed distrust in the people who were close to Hogan at the time of his death.

Hulk Hogan's Florida Mansion Sells For $6 Million

Hulk Hogan died in July of 2025. His primary residence went up for sale in late January, per Realtor.com, with an initial asking price of just under $11 million. That price has steadily crept down over the months before it finally sold for $5.9 million.

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The sprawling, 5,000-square-foot property boasts coastal views, spiral staircases and an outdoor deck and pool, and it's directly adjacent to another Hogan-owned property that sold earlier this year for $2.8 million.

But Brooke says that the curb appeal and glamour of the property aren't the most important things about the house.

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Explains Why She's So Upset About His House Being Sold

Brooke Hogan shared several photos to her Instagram Stories of special moments she captured at her father's house.

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Those include a snapshot of him and his dog, a shot of him relaxing in the pool and video of him dancing in the backyard. Brooke also noted that this was the home that he returned to after his many surgeries and said that she was the one who often kept track of his medication regimen.

She spoke glowingly of Hogan's ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, who she said cared diligently for Hogan through all his health issues.

Brooke Hogan, Instagram Brooke Hogan, Instagram

"This woman spent more time in the trenches than ANY of us did," Brooke said in one Instagram Stories slide.

But many others who were close to Hogan never visited him in the hospital or supported him outside of the public eye, she continue.

In one slide, she shared a photo of a large group of people at Hogan's public memorial, and wrote, "Not ONE of these people stayed longer than an hour in the hospital, if they even showed."

Brooke Hogan, Instagram Brooke Hogan, Instagram

The photograph shows a group of the wrestling community paying tribute to Hogan at WWE's Monday Night RAW shortly after his death.

Notably, Hogan's son Nick and his wife Tana Lea are in the photo.

Who Benefits From Hulk Hogan's Estate?

The wrestling legend's son Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary of the estate, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in September 2025. Hogan's wife, Melanie Sky Daily, was listed in his will as a surviving spouse.

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Hogan's estate is valued at around $5 million. That figure — per Us Weekly — includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property and the right to his publicity, valued at around $4 million. It also includes an unknown sum earmarked for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.

As far as we know, the Florida mansion that just sold isn't included in the estimated value of Hogan's estate.

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That property — plus the adjacent one, which Hogan owned and which sold for $2.8 million earlier in 2026 — was registered to an LLC linked to Hogan and his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel.

But according to what Brooke posted, it doesn't seem like any of the money from those sales will go to McDaniel. Hogan got both properties in their divorce, while McDaniel kept their Palm Isle, Fla., home, per TMZ, and also received a car and a one-time lump sum payment of an undisclosed amount.