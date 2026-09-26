Ian Noe has some thoughts on the current state of country music, and he's not holding back.

The Kentucky native released his third studio album, Canyon Falls Trailer Band, Friday (Sept. 25), his first album since 2022's River Fools & Mountain Saints.

The 16-track concept album follows a fictional band seeking industry approval, but one song in particular is getting attention for its very real Nashville targets.

Ian Noe Takes Shots at Country Music Heavyweights

“Kickin' It In Nashville” closes out the album, and Noe uses the song to take aim at the current state of country music and Music City itself.

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After criticizing how country radio plays it safe and major labels prey on young artists chasing their dreams, Noe gets personal in the chorus, name-checking Ernest, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs.

The “Letter to Madeline” singer essentially groups the four as artists who shouldn't be confused with George Jones, singing:

It’s the home of Ernie and HARDY

Morgan and old Luke Combs

Just because you like to party

Don’t make ‘ya George Jones

Noe then shifts his attention to what appears to be a broader criticism of artists who benefited from money and connections while trying to make it in Nashville.

Ian Noe's Rise

Noe first made a name for himself in the alternative country scene with his 2019 debut album, Between the Country.

The prolific record included “Letter to Madeline,” “Meth Head,” and “Dead on the River (Rolling Down).”

The album helped establish Noe as a notable voice in the alternative country scene, but his output since then has been relatively limited.

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He followed it with River Fools & Mountain Saints in 2022 before returning this week with Canyon Falls Trailer Band.

The new 16-track project is a concept album centered on the fictional Canyon Falls Trailer Band, who perform a one-night showcase while seeking approval from the music industry.

“Kickin' It In Nashville” closes the album with a much more direct look at the Nashville machine, making its choice as the final track feel particularly pointed.

Ian Noe's "Kickin' It In Nashville" Full Lyrics :

Now here's a story ’bout a boy from the country

Leavin' home with a Martin guitar

Told 'em all he was gone to get lucky

Singin’ bout a truck and a honky-tonk bar

Runnin' 'round down on Broadway

Open mic, Wagon Wheel

Makin' new friends on the weekends

Kickin' it in Nashville

So he met an old picker at the Bluebird

Said he'd teach him how to write a good song

Said, "You gotta hit 'em hard with a big boom

Can't be too short, but don’t make it too long"

Now how you land right in the middle?

How you pay all these bills?

Sweep the food court in the airport

Kickin’ it in Nashville

Then after years of gettin' sneers from the labels

He found a fella who’d been diggin' on his tunes

Sat him down with some people at a table

Told him, "If you sign it, son, we'll take you to the moon

Now how you feed a hungry jackal?

How's he get another kill?

Sittin’ on a boat, just a cutthroat

Kickin' it in Nashville

It's the home of Ernie and Hardy

Morgan and old Luke Combs

Just because you like to party

Don't make you George Jones

Then he had a big cut on a record

And after debt, he had a little bit to burn

That's when all the rivers dried like the desert

That's when every road took some mighty dark turns

Now how you get back on the level?

And how you get off these pills?

Sweatin' like hell in a motel

Kickin' it in Nashville

Well, I got a long black train comin' at me

I gotta run before the devil gets here

I gotta finish this song and make it miss me

I gotta get it out before the feeling disappears

And if I hit the bullseye, baby

I'm gonna eat a Happy Meal

Whistle down the Row in my steel-toes

Kickin' it in Nashville