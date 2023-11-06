The 2023 CMA Awards are fast approaching, and the show's top category — Entertainer of the Year — is stacked, with five superstar contenders.

But if you ask Jason Aldean, the choice for who should win this year is clear.

"I know who I think it should be," Aldean told Taste of Country Nights ahead of the show, which will take place on Wednesday (Nov. 8) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The "Try That in a Small Town" singer doesn't mind sharing who he's rooting for: It's Morgan Wallen, who hasn't won a CMA Entertainer of the Year trophy yet, but is currently nominated for the second consecutive year.

Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson are the other four nominees in the running for 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Aldean has never won a CMA Entertainer of the Year trophy, but he's been nominated four times, most recently in 2018.

Aldean also said he was rooting for Wallen for Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards this year — even though Aldean himself was nominated in the category!

"It doesn't get any hotter than Morgan has been, and I feel like he's due," Aldean continues, explaining why he's casting his support for Wallen in the Entertainer category this year.

"I don't know how you can not vote for the guy. What more do you want him to do to get it?

"So I think he should win it. Whether or not he will, who knows," Aldean sums up. "You never know with these things."

In addition to being a nominee, Wallen is also set to perform during the broadcast: He's taking the stage with rapper Post Malone and fellow country act Hardy to perform a medley of country classics.

The 2023 CMA Awards will air live on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are set to co-host the show for the second year running.

