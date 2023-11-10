Jelly Roll turned to social media to share his emotional reaction after receiving his first-ever Grammy Awards nomination on Friday morning (Nov. 10), and the fast-rising country singer didn't hold back the tears at the career-changing news.

The "Save Me" singer weeps openly in the clip he posted, saying, "The greatest honor that an artist can ever hear is that they've been nominated for a Grammy."

"I got to hear that this morning," he adds, wiping his eyes.

The singer admits that he had to record his message seven times due to his overwhelming emotions.

"I haven't cried like this since my daddy died," he shares, adding, "I love y'all, man ... so f--kin' much."

Jelly Roll is among the 2024 Grammy Awards nominees in the all-genre category of Best New Artist, and he also shares a nomination with Lainey Wilson for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on "Save Me." The rapper-turned-country star captioned his post by saying that he wasn't sure about sharing such an unfiltered reaction to the news, but his wife, Bunnie Xo, convinced him that it was part of his appeal.

"I’m embarrassed to post this but my wife says honesty and rawness got me this far," he writes. "I’ll post a more complete thought about this when I get my head together. I just never would’ve imagined."

Jelly Roll's Grammy nod comes just days after he won New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

He also opened the CMAs broadcast by teaming with Wynonna Judd for a joint rendition of "Need a Favor," and he and K. Michelle closed the show by performing a gospel version of the Judds' classic anthem, "Love Can Build a Bridge."

