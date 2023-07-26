New Jelly Roll Song Introduces Apple Music’s Lost & Found Program

An unreleased Jelly Roll song called "Dragging These Roots" has kicked off Apple Music's new Lost & Found Program.

A swampy, country-blues shuffle backs the singer as he gets honest about how his raising can hold him back at times. Jelly Roll didn't write "Dragging These Roots," but the song is on brand for a man who has been so honest about his speckled journey to stardom.

"Dragging these roots like a bag of bones / I guess where I'm from won't let me go," he sings to open the chorus.

The demo for the new track has roots to at least 2019, when the Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson and Jesse Frasure-penned cut arrived at the Apple Music team's office. Giving old songs a second chance is what this initiative is about. In total, Lost & Found will spotlight six of the thousands of great songs written, but never recorded in recent years. They're all available in spatial audio, only on Apple Music.

Taste of Country was on hand for the program's kick off on Tuesday (July 25). Listening to these tracks in spatial audio is a game-changer — it's as if sound is a tangible, 3D experience that lives in front of, behind and above you. Steel guitar and backing vocals benefit the most from the experience. Even with headphones on, you'll whip around in wonder.

Apple Music Country host Kelleigh Bannen, Jelly Roll and songwriter Lori mcKenna were also on hand for the event.

McKenna will host Lost & Found Radio, described as a companion to the new music program. She says she's particularly excited to bring her experience as someone with hundreds of un-cut songs out in the ether to subscribers.