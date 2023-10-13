Jelly Roll had a very special guest at his sold-out show in Lexington, Ky. recently: His mama!

The singer shared some special moments with his mom backstage at Rupp Arena and shares now why those moments are so special to him.

"One of the coolest experiences for me is when my mother makes it out for a show," he writes. "I started writing songs because I seen how much she loved music and how much it helped her. I am grateful that she is able to see my perform at this level."

He admits, however, that she may have had an ulterior motive to wanting to go backstage.

"She got to come see me sell out the legendary Rupp Arena in Lexington Kentucky — of course she asked me to take her to Struggles dressing room to see him. She loves Struggle to death," Jelly Roll adds.

The photos show the "Save Me" artist — whose real name is Jason DeFord — pushing Mama through the hallways in her wheelchair, and yes, chatting with Jennings.

A year ago, Jelly Roll said his mom was unable to see him perform live in Nashville after she broke her ankle. Taking matters into his own hands, he opted to do an additional show at her nursing home.

The "Need a Favor" singer and his mother share a unique bond, as she did everything she could to keep him out of jail when he was a teenager in East Nashville.

"I remember waking my mother up at 4AM one time running from the police," he wrote in 2020. "(They) told her they would be there any minute — she hid me under the house and sat at the kitchen table smoking a cigarette cool as a cucumber while the police searched the whole house."

Jelly Roll is on the tail end of his extensive Backroad Baptism Tour. The 44-date trek will wrap this weekend as it makes its last stop in Tampa on Saturday, Oct. 14.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes