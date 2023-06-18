Jelly Roll’s ‘Need a Favor’ Makes Cross-Genre Chart History

Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" has become the first song ever to break the Top 10 on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, according to a report from Billboard.

The single -- which comes off Jelly's Whitsitt Chapel album, a project that dropped in early June -- became a Top 10 hit on the rock chart first. "Need a Favor" is currently in its fourth week at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Meanwhile, the song also rose to No. 9 on the Country Airplay chart dated June 24, with Luminate data pegging it at 17.5 million audience impressions across reporting radio stations.

This milestone marks the first time Jelly -- or anyone -- has had the same Top 10 hit on the two charts. However, it's not his first time on either chart's Top 10. "Son of a Sinner" was a No. 1 Country Airplay hit in January, while "Dead Man Walking" was a Mainstream Rock Airplay hit last year.

Jelly is one of only nine artists who have accomplished that feat. Other country acts who have placed singles in the Top 10 on both charts include Zac Brown Band, Brantley Gilbert, Kid Rock, and Travis Tritt. From the rock world, Sting and Dave Matthews have crossed over from their home genre of rock to have Top 10 country hits. Most recently, Hardy has forayed into rock stardom: His song "Jack" was a No. 3 Mainstream Rock Airplay hit in March.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project.