Jimmie Allen's new single "Be Alright" feels like his 2023 mission statement. The country hitmaker hit a few bumps this year, but this song assures him (and us) that the grind is worth it.

"Be Alright" is Allen's second single from Tulip Drive, and he begins his note of optimism over little more than banjo and acoustic guitar. As he approaches the infectious chorus, additional production elements are added to swing the mix from traditional to modern. The mid-tempo beat stays true to his catalog.

More than any previous Allen radio single — and perhaps as much as any single from the last five years — "Be Alright" taps repeat on the refrain again and again and again. This makes the song a total earworm, which only matters because his lyrics and delivery match the chill. It's far too early to say this is the song of summer 2023, but it's a great song to turn up loud during a slow summer drive this year.

Did You Know?: "Be Alright" was written by Allen, with Joel Castillo, Gian Stone and Jason Evigan.

Listen to Jimmie Allen, "Be Alright:"

Jimmie Allen, "Be Alright" Lyrics:

Lately, I've been gettin' back to the basics / Layin' my roots in the pavement / If haters gonna hate, let 'em hate me, yeah / It ain't easy / To build your own fire when it's freezin' / I catch the heat from the summer out of season / But the grind's worth the time, believe me, yeah / Let me tell you now / When you're feeling broken down / You just gotta let it ride / It'll be alright.

Chorus:

Smoke it and roll with it / Sip it and flow with it / Wheels on the road with it / Lay back and go with it / Sometimes you'rе high with it / Sometimes you're low with it / But it'll bе alright.

Repeat Chorus

Patience / Yeah, that's what it's gonna take when / You're puttin' back the pieces that's been breakin' / When you feel like givin' up stay in, yeah / Let me tell you now / When you're feeling broken down / You just gotta let it ride / It'll be alright.

Repeat Chorus

Alright, alright, alright / Alright, alright, alright / Alright, alright, it'll be alright.

Let me tell you now / When you're feeling broken down / You just gotta let it ride / It'll be alright.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, it will / Alright, alright, alright / Alright, alright, alright / Alright, alright, it'll be alright, yeah.