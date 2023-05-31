Jimmie Allen has listed his luxurious mansion in an exclusive era of Nashville for sale amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment, as well as his divorce from his wife, Alexis.

The "Make Me Want To" singer is asking $2,550,000 for his 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,853-square-foot home, which the listing calls a "modern farmhouse."

The residence centers around a great room with an open floor plan that encompasses the dining area and the kitchen, while a two-story foyer gives way to a sweeping staircase that leads to the bedrooms upstairs. The master suite also features an oversized walk-in closet.

The house sits on 1.5 acres in the high-dollar Brentwood area of Music City, and the listing says the property "gives you the feeling of privacy and isolation, but still gives you quick access to the city."

Nicholas Woodward with Benchmark Realty holds the listing on Allen's home, which is up for sale amid allegations of sexual assault that a former day-to-day employee of Allen's made in a lawsuit she filed in early May. The woman, who identifies herself as Jane Doe in the legal filing, accuses him of rape, sexual assault and harassment that she says lasted over a period of 18 months when she worked directly with the singer.

Allen denied the allegations in a statement through his attorney, admitting to what he termed a "consensual" sexual relationship and accusing her of asking him for money.

Jane Doe's attorney pushed back on that claim in a separate statement.

Allen and his wife announced their split on April 21, 2023, just weeks before the allegations surfaced. His record label, BBR Music Group, suspended Allen on May 11 after news of the lawsuit broke, and the CMA has canceled his upcoming performance at CMA Fest in June. Delaware State University has also canceled his scheduled commencement address, and Allen's agency, United Talent Agency, has also suspended him.

Jimmie Allen is not currently facing criminal charges in regard to Jane Doe's allegations.