Jon Pardi's biggest fan lives in his house.

In a video shared by the country star, his 8-month-old baby girl, Presley, is absolutely giddy as she gets a private morning performance from her daddy.

"Little baby Presley gonna poop them diapers, yeah / Is that so funny / Little baby Presley's laughing / Little baby Presley knows her name, yeah," Pardi sings, improvising funny lyrics while strumming on the guitar.

Presley watches from her play station, giggling and dancing along while letting out the occasional squeal. Pardi's wife Summer is heard laughing behind the camera as she films them.

"A little early morning jam session for Presley," the singer writes alongside the video on social media.

The couple welcomed Presley Fawn — their first child — on Feb. 18. As she has grown, Summer marvels at the fact that she looks so much like her father.

"At least she's got my dimple," she jokes in a post earlier this year.

These sweet morning jam sessions are less common now that Pardi has returned to the road. In August, he abruptly postponed the overseas leg of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour without much explanation.

In late September, he posted a video telling fans that he had gotten off social media to spend some time working on himself, as well as some other things.

The "Heartache Medication" singer is back doing shows and will also be releasing his Christmas album later this month. Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi is set to arrive on Oct. 27. He'll celebrate the project's release with a one-night-only concert event, described as a "big ole Christmas party," at New York City's Beacon Theatre.