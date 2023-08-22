Jon Pardi Postpones the Overseas Leg of His &#8216;Mr. Saturday Night&#8217; Tour

Jon Pardi is postponing the U.K. and European shows on his 2023 Mr Saturday Night World Tour.

The trek was originally scheduled to begin on Friday (Aug. 25) with a stop in Ireland, before Pardi headed to the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia. But those overseas shows have been scrapped for the time being, according to a statement the singer released on social media.

"I'm sorry to announce that we've had to postpone the U.K. & European leg of the 'Mr. Saturday Night' World Tour," Pardi writes, explaining that rescheduled dates will be announced soon, and fans who can't attend the new dates will be entitled to a refund from the point of purchase.

"Appreciate you all understanding as we get new dates on the calendar, and really excited to get over there to the fans soon," he adds.

The canceled trip also means that Pardi will no longer be headlining the Long Road Festival in Lutterworth, U.K. He was scheduled to co-headline the event with Blackberry Smoke; the event hasn't yet shared any updates on whether another artist is stepping in to replace Pardi's headlining slot.

According to his updated tour calendar, Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Tour is now set to begin in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 28. The trek will extend into early December. Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax are the supporting acts booked for various dates.

