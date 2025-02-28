Jordan Davis: Kane Brown Is Absolutely Right! [Interview]

Jordan Davis fans are loving his candid responses to anything we asked during a recent interview.

Kip Moore, Chase Rice and Luke Combs are a few artist he talked about during a conversation with Taste of Country Nights. It's all good — in fact, he recalled how Moore was really the first person to believe in him.

"Kip's fanbase is crazy. They're diehards," the "I Ain't Sayin'" hitmaker remembers. "Before I had a record deal, he was taking me on tours."

We also asked about something Kane Brown told us, and let's just say Davis related, hard!

The subject is kids. Davis and his wife Kristen are going to have their fourth later this year. Brown and Katelyn have three — they recently had their first boy.

"There's nothing that can even make you feel that way other than just having a son," Brown said earlier this year. "I had two girls. It was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna protect you and cherish you.' Now my son is six months old and I'm like 'You're gonna be a f'n beast!'"

"There's definitely a change in the way I treat my daughter and the way I treat my boys," Davis says.

"My daughter can get away with anything, and dude, my son — I'm not tough on him, but I just like, I play rough with him. Like we box — I've actually gotta stop this ... me and him joke around and shadow box and stuff and so now he's going to kids and he's like, 'Me and my dad fight at home' and I'm like, 'No! Don't say that.'"

Watch to see Davis talk about learning that baby No. 4 was on the way. Let's just say the presentation wasn't remarkable, and his response lacked some enthusiasm.

"I'm Just Sayin'" is Davis' first song from an upcoming project. The Top 5 single is on a track to become his sixth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.