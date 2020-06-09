Kane Brown and His Young Family Had New Pictures Taken, and They’re So Cute

Kane Brown is one of the hottest artists in country music at the moment, but the job he really seems to love is being a family man. Brown is a new father to a daughter, Kingsley, who was born in October of 2019.

The family of three — including wife Katelyn Jae — recently had family photos taken at their Nashville-area home, and Brown seemed eager to share with fans, writing, "My babies," in the caption of one photo of the trio.

Fans and artists (RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell) were quick to respond with a bevy of love emojis in response to the adorable picture.

But Brown didn't stop there — he also shared a snap of himself with his lookalike baby girl, who's wearing just a diaper and smiling big at the camera. "Last one, sorry" the singer writes.

Wife Katelyn also shared a few pictures from the photoshoot of her little family, writing "my heart" alongside one that is slightly different from the one her husband shared.

The photos definitely display the sweet spot that "Homesick" singer Brown finds himself in right now both in his professional and personal life. In April, he released his current single "Cool Again" as a followup to his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit "Homesick." He also recently collaborated with John Legend on the new song "Last Time I Say Sorry," which the pair debuted from their respective homes on the CBS special ACM Presents: Our Country.

Of course, not everything has gone to plan. In February, Brown kicked off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour only to postpone it soon after due to the coronavirus pandemic.

