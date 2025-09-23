Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating a new addition to her family — she’s officially a grandmother once more.

The former Live with Regis & Kathie Lee host’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, just welcomed their third child.

On Sunday (Sept. 21), baby Faith made her grand entrance.

Cody and Erika shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting the first photo of their newborn swaddled in a white blanket with a pink bow.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby Faith,” the caption read. “It's our greatest honor to bring you home from heaven and to get to love you.”

A Growing Gifford Family

Cody, 35, and Erika are already parents to two boys — Frank, 2, and Ford, 21 months.

Back in May, they revealed they were expecting again with a sweet video featuring their sons. The clip ended with a white cake that read, Baby #3 Loading.

“Gifford, party of cinco ,” Erika captioned the post. “Our little blessing on the way was prayed for, dreamed of, and is already so deeply loved.”

Kathie Lee’s Favorite Role Yet

Kathie Lee has worn many hats in her career — TV personality, actress, author, singer and songwriter — but she’s always said her greatest joy comes from her family.

The former Today host first became a mom when she welcomed Cody in March 1990 with her late husband, NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford. Their daughter, Cassidy, followed in August 1993.

Today, Kathie Lee is a grandmother to Frank Michael, Finn Thomas, Ford Matthew — and now, baby Faith.

Though Frank passed away in 2015, Kathie Lee has said she still feels his presence during life’s biggest moments. And this one — welcoming her fourth grandchild — is certainly among them.