Keith Urban jumped on stage to perform back-to-back songs as a part of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (March 27). Although he was not nominated for an award, he was part of the star-studded lineup that spanned across all genres of music.

Before his time in the spotlight, the singer was introduced by fellow country artist Jordan Davis alongside Madison Beer. He sang his new single, "Brown Eyes Baby," and dug into his music library for his 2013 single, "Somewhere in My Car."

The crowd danced and sang along as Urban delivered his songs effortlessly. The camera spotted Taylor Swift singing the lyrics to "Somewhere in My Car" with some passionate facial expressions and hand gestures. She was in her element watching her country collaborator perform. The two worked together on Tim McGraw's "Highway Don't Care," and Urban also joined her for "That's When (Taylor's Version)."

Urban just finished his first round of residency shows in Las Vegas. He will return in June, and he has already extended his stay in Sin City with shows scheduled for November.

While enjoying his stay in Vegas, Urban had a bit of fun with some construction equipment as he completely demolished a car. Thanks to Dig This Vegas, the Australia native was able to take out some aggression, figuratively destroyed his haters. He wrote the words "Shine Blockers" on a Ford Festiva before smashing it with an excavator.

Up next, Urban will perform at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2). It hasn't been confirmed which song he will sing, but it's likely he'll take the opportunity to promote his latest single again. Fans can watch the show live on CBS or stream it on Parmount+.