Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Suffer a Break-In at Their L.A. Home

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were the victims of an apparent burglary over the weekend, according to a report from TMZ.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, TMZ reports that the break-in took place at the couple's Los Angeles-area home. An intruder appeared to have smashed a glass window in order to enter the residence.

Kidman and Urban were out of town at the time, but one of their employees arrived at the house and the intruder fled the property when they heard the employee coming.

It's not yet clear if anything was stolen from the home. It's also unclear if the intruder intended to rob the residence, or if they had another motive, such as Urban and Kidman's celebrity.

Neither member of the couple has yet issued comment on the incident.

Urban and Kidman own multiple homes in various cities all over the country, as well as a property in Australia. Their real estate holdings include a duplex condo in the high-end Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, and they previously owned a rustic-chic farmhouse outside of Nashville, which they sold in 2018.

The property that was burglarized was likely the home they own in the Beverly Hills area of L.A.

It's not clear exactly where they were on the weekend of the break-in, though Urban is keeping busy with several performance dates this month before he launches his 2025 High and Alive Tour this May.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman paid $3.5 million for an approximately 1600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the upper-crust Tribeca area of Manhattan in New York City in 2020. The luxury unit is located inside of the famous clock tower building in Tribeca, which developers acquired for $160 million in 2013. The building previously housed the New York Life Insurance Company, and the developers converted the 400,000-square-foot building into luxury condos in 2018.

Photos at the building's website show a spectacular array of amenities available to residents, including rooftop gardens, an indoor pool, a fully-equipped fitness center, dining areas and more. According to reports, one of the features that attracted Urban and Kidman to the building is a "sky garage" that allows residents' cars to be hydraulically lifted to their units, which lets the high-profile couple avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

