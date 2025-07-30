Kelly Clarkson had two extra-cute surprise guests on deck for Saturday night (July 26) Las Vegas residency performance: Her two kids, River and Remy.

Eleven-year old daughter River and 9-year-old son Remy joined their superstar mom for a rendition of her mega-hit "Since U Been Gone."

"Since U Been Gone" came out in 2004, which means that the song has been around for both kids' entire lives.

They screamed along with every word during the performance, and busted out some dance moves that had the crowd clapping and cheering along.

The kids grinned from ear to ear as they bounced around the stage, and each took a turn singing along with Clarkson into the microphone.

If either of Clarkson's children had any stage jitters, they didn't show it. River jammed out with Clarkson's guitarist at one point during the song, and during another, Remy hammed it up for the crowd, dancing and motioning for everyone in the audience to sing along.

Kelly Clarkson's Kids Have Been Spending a Lot of Time With Her in Vegas

It's not the first time one of the star's kids has jumped onstage wit her during this Vegas run.

Earlier this month, River joined her mom for a duet version of "Heartbeat Song," and they even wore matching outfits.

From "Heartbeat" to Hot Flashes

Clarkson's never one to shy away from the less glamorous parts of life, and that's even been true onstage during her Vegas shows.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old hit pause mid-set to fan herself and cracked a joke about entering menopause:

I’m not gonna lie, I have these like pasties things underneath. I am so hot … is this the change?

The crowd erupted — especially when she gestured to the front row and added, “Oh my God, it’s gonna happen. You might all of a sudden see boobs.”

Fans (and women everywhere) didn’t just laugh — they felt seen.

As always, Clarkson turned a vulnerable moment into a totally relatable, utterly hilarious show highlight.

What’s Next for the Mom of Two

Clarkson’s Studio Sessions residency will continue through mid-August, with a return engagement scheduled for November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She’s also back for Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this fall, though it’s unclear how long she plans to stay in the daytime spotlight.

For now, Clarkson, who shares River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 9, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, seems focused on soaking up every moment, both onstage and with her kids.