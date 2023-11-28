Kenny Chesney Adds Soccer Stadiums to His 2024 Tour
Kenny Chesney's summer tour keeps growing. Three weeks after announcing the Sun Goes Down Tour, he's expanded his commitment by nearly a third.
Three new soccer stadium dates join additional shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to turn an 18-date tour into 23. Previously announced dates were set for NFL stadiums. These new shows will take place in MLS venues.
Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will support Chesney during two new shows in Ohio (June 29 and Aug. 8) and another in Utah (July 16).
An updated list of all stops on the Sun Goes Down Tour is below. Zac Brown Band is on board for most of the tour.
This new tour comes with a promise of new music. While it's named after a hit song from 2004, Chesney's "Take Her Home" is now at country radio. He tells Taste of Country the new song previews a project still to come, date TBD. His last studio album was Here and Now in 2020.
Kenny Chesney's 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour Dates:
April 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
April 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
May 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 11 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 — Landover, Md. @ FedExField
June 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium
June 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
June 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ TQL Stadium *
July 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
July 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ America First Field *
July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
July 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
Aug. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 8 — Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium *
Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 24 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
