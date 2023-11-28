Kenny Chesney's summer tour keeps growing. Three weeks after announcing the Sun Goes Down Tour, he's expanded his commitment by nearly a third.

Three new soccer stadium dates join additional shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to turn an 18-date tour into 23. Previously announced dates were set for NFL stadiums. These new shows will take place in MLS venues.

Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will support Chesney during two new shows in Ohio (June 29 and Aug. 8) and another in Utah (July 16).

An updated list of all stops on the Sun Goes Down Tour is below. Zac Brown Band is on board for most of the tour.

This new tour comes with a promise of new music. While it's named after a hit song from 2004, Chesney's "Take Her Home" is now at country radio. He tells Taste of Country the new song previews a project still to come, date TBD. His last studio album was Here and Now in 2020.

Kenny Chesney's 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour Dates:

April 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

May 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 11 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 — Landover, Md. @ FedExField

June 1 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 22 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

June 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ TQL Stadium *

July 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 16 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ America First Field *

July 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 — Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium *

Aug. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 17 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

