These Cute Pics of Lainey Wilson + Boyfriend Devlin Hodges Are Workin&#8217; Overtime

These Cute Pics of Lainey Wilson + Boyfriend Devlin Hodges Are Workin’ Overtime

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson appears to be smitten with boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges. Though she's historically kept her private relationship just that — private — she will occasionally step out in her best dressed with her best man on her arm.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" hasn't said much about her relationship status to media, but she did finally make her first public appearance with the former NFL player at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Hodges supported Wilson as she took home a few trophies that night — the couple kept it PG for cameras, as he opted to hug her rather than smooch when her name was called.

Things certainly progressed as the year went on. By November 2023, Wilson had grown bold enough to show some affection for her man in front of fans, as he did her. At the 2023 CMA Awards in November, the lovers held hands as they walked the red carpet and even shared a kiss or two as Wilson was summoned to the stage several times to receive her trophies.

All of that pales in comparison to the smoldering photos Wilson posted on social media ahead of the show: She shared several snaps of the couple with their arms around one another, and even a cheeky pic of Hodges with his hand on Wilson's bottom. You'll blush when you see it.

Wilson is very fond of Hodges and it sounds like they have a relationship that is good in nature. She admits that she's not shy about handing him a list of chores to do around the house.

"I put him to work," she spills to ToC. " I'm like, 'Take the trash out, mow the yard, do something with the flower beds, feed the dogs.'"

One things is for sure, these two make an adorable couple.

These Cute Pics of Lainey Wilson + Devlin Hodges Are Workin' Overtime

Slowly, but surely, Lainey Wilson is becoming more comfortable sharing her relationship with former NFL player Devlin Hodges with the world. Although it's unclear when their romance began, the pair made their first pubic appearance together at the 2023 ACM Awards. Then, they attended the CMA Awards together that fall.

Wilson has spoken very little about Hodges, but she did share that she's not afraid to put him to work around her home in Nashville.

"I put him to work," Wilson told Taste of Country ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards. "Look, he's got a long list of things. I'm like, 'Take the trash out, mow the yard, do something with the flower beds, feed the dogs.'"

One things is for sure, these two make an adorable couple.
Filed Under: Lainey Wilson
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Pictures, Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country