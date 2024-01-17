These Cute Pics of Lainey Wilson + Boyfriend Devlin Hodges Are Workin’ Overtime

Lainey Wilson appears to be smitten with boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges. Though she's historically kept her private relationship just that — private — she will occasionally step out in her best dressed with her best man on her arm.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" hasn't said much about her relationship status to media, but she did finally make her first public appearance with the former NFL player at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Hodges supported Wilson as she took home a few trophies that night — the couple kept it PG for cameras, as he opted to hug her rather than smooch when her name was called.

Things certainly progressed as the year went on. By November 2023, Wilson had grown bold enough to show some affection for her man in front of fans, as he did her. At the 2023 CMA Awards in November, the lovers held hands as they walked the red carpet and even shared a kiss or two as Wilson was summoned to the stage several times to receive her trophies.

All of that pales in comparison to the smoldering photos Wilson posted on social media ahead of the show: She shared several snaps of the couple with their arms around one another, and even a cheeky pic of Hodges with his hand on Wilson's bottom. You'll blush when you see it.

Wilson is very fond of Hodges and it sounds like they have a relationship that is good in nature. She admits that she's not shy about handing him a list of chores to do around the house.

"I put him to work," she spills to ToC. " I'm like, 'Take the trash out, mow the yard, do something with the flower beds, feed the dogs.'"

One things is for sure, these two make an adorable couple.