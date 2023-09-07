The 2023 CMA Awards nominees list was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 7), and Lainey Wilson was the star of the day. Not only is she the most-nominated artist, with nine mentions in total, but she scored her first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, the night's highest honor.

On social media, Wilson tried to gather the words to sum up what these accolades mean to her — but one picture expressed her feelings more clearly than any words ever could.

That snapshot was taken the moment Wilson found out she was nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year, and in it, she's standing dumbfounded in a kitchen, mouth open and her hands on either side of her face in shock.

"Holy moly y'all. Someone pinch me. I can't believe my eyes," Wilson writes in the caption of her post.

"Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer of the Year category? It's absolutely surreal," she marvels. "We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y'all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.

"All I gotta say is thank y'all. I love country music," she says.

Wilson's nominations are spread across artist and song-specific categories. In addition to Entertainer of the Year, she's in the running to extend her reign as Female Vocalist of the Year.

The single's solo material scored her some mentions: "Heart Like a Truck" is nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year, and her Bell Bottom Country album is up for Album of the Year. But Wilson is also being recognized for her collaborations with Jelly Roll and Hardy. Her new Jelly duet, "Save Me," earns recognition in the Musical Event of the Year category. Also in that category is "Wait in the Truck," her Hardy collaboration, which also appears in the running for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

That means that in two categories — Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year — Wilson is competing against herself, on the strength of both solo songs and duets. As she celebrates her own accomplishments, Wilson was quick to express her gratitude to her collaborators, too.

"I'm so proud of everything we've done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers [Hardy] and [Jelly Roll]," she notes. "Thank y'all for having me on these songs."

Both Hardy and Jelly have, at various points, voiced their support for Wilson's talent and applauded her success. "So proud of you — keep kicking their a-- — you're on fire fire," Jelly replied in the comments section of Wilson's post.

The 2023 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 8 and air on ABC. Performers, presenters and more details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts of the 2023 CMA Awards. It's the hosting duo's second consecutive year on the job.

