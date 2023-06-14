Luke Bryan Thinks It’s ‘Awesome’ That It’s the ‘Girls’ Turn’ to Sing Songs Like ‘Country Girl’

As country music's very own original butt-shaker, Luke Bryan says he's thrilled to see young, female acts like Lauren Alaina and Lainey Wilson put their spin on "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" with a playful, catchy and booty-centric song of their own.

"Well, there's a song about there — what's it called? 'Girls Is Players Too'?" Bryan says with a sly smile, referencing rapper Coi Leray's hit, "Players."

Alaina and Wilson recently released their duet "Thicc as Thieves," a track off Alaina's Unlocked EP that samples "Country Girl" as the two artists sing lyrics themed around their generously proportioned, well, assets. Alaina previously told Taste of Country that Bryan — who she's known for many years, and toured with — gave the song an enthusiastic blessing before it came out.

"I love it. I was very flattered," Bryan added backstage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Sunday night (June 11), before he took the stage for his CMA Fest set.

"When you look at Lainey...I mean, I think Lainey is just so great for country music," the star continues. "And I've been a fan of Lauren Alaina. She has one of the best voices in the world."

Beyond the fact that he was thrilled to have any musical association with these two talented artists, Bryan says that "Thicc as Thieves" is a clever, catchy update to the kind of hit that "Country Girl" has been for him ever since he first released it in 2011.

"My biggest thing is, this is a fun song for them. 'Country Girl (Shake It for Me)' was a fun song for me. It was a fun song for the country girls out there that were shaking it. And their song is a fun song for the girls that got a little somethin' to shake," the singer jokes.

Of course, "Thicc as Thieves" is also a nod to the viral fan response to Wilson's famous booty, and a tongue-in-cheek response to the attention that both she and Alaina get for their rear ends.

"I think we've all seen the socials light up about Lainey," Bryan says, a twinkle in his eye.

"I think country music will always be about the real songs, the relatable songs, the songs that stir your heart — but then there's also gotta be a fun aspect of country music, too," Bryan goes on to say. "That's what's so beautiful about when they can go for a song like that, and it can be girls' turns to say that stuff. It's awesome. I'm very flattered to be a part of it."